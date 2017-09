World number one Rafael Nadal powered into his 23rd career Grand Slam final on Friday, routing Argentina's 24th-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 at the US Open.The 31-year-old Spanish lefthander, seeking his third US Open crown after 2010 and 2013 and a 16th career Slam title, advanced to a Sunday showdown against 28th-seeded South African Kevin Anderson.