Suspect Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace Had 4-Foot Sword: Police

The man, now being held by counter-terrorism police, deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it.

World | | Updated: August 26, 2017 17:53 IST
Police said the man was incapacitated with (pepper) spray

London:  A man driving a car and armed with four-foot sword who assaulted two police officers outside Britain's Buckingham Palace was heard repeatedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

The man, now being held by counter-terrorism police, deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in an area close to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth's London residence, police said.

Unarmed officers challenged the driver, the only person in the car, who reached for a four-foot sword from the front passenger foot-well.

"The officers acted very quickly to detain him. During a struggle the three officers sustained minor injuries. The man, who repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", was incapacitated with (pepper) spray," police said.
