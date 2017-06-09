Suicide Bomber Kills 20 At Market In South Of Baghdad

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the town of Musayyib, after an apparently failed attack in the shrine city of Karbala.

World | | Updated: June 09, 2017 19:47 IST
46 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Suicide Bomber Kills 20 At Market In South Of Baghdad

ISIS claimed the attack that claimed 20 lives (Representational)

Hilla:  A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday killing at least 20 people, medical and security sources said.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up in Musayyib market, causing 20 civilian martyrs," an interior ministry spokesman said.

At least 34 other people were wounded in the attack in the centre of Musayyib, a town that lies about 60 kilometres (35 miles) south of the capital, a police officer and a medic at the local hospital said.

A source at Musayyib hospital said at least four of the wounded were in very serious condition following the blast, which rocked the market at around 11:30 am (0830 GMT).

The attack in Musayyib came hours after another, apparently failed attack in the Shiite shrine city of Karbala, a few kilometres (couple of miles) to the southwest.

Four civilians were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of the city's main bus station early Friday, police sources said.

Both attacks were claimed by ISIS through its propaganda agency Amaq, which in both cases spoke of a "martyrdom-seeking operation" using an explosive vest.

ISIS has carried out dozens of deadly suicide bombings targeting civilians but Iraq has been on heightened alert since the start of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

More than 40 people were killed and dozens wounded in a spate of attacks on May 30, a few days after the beginning of Ramadan, including a devastating blast at an ice cream shop in central Baghdad's Karrada neighbourhood.

It was during Ramadan last year that ISIS carried out its deadliest ever attack in the Iraqi capital with a truck bomb that set two shopping arcades ablaze, also in Karrada, resulting in more than 320 deaths.

The bombings in Baghdad come as Iraqi forces fight to retake the last ISIS-held areas of Mosul, a city that was the jihadist group's emblematic stronghold.

Iraqi forces are almost eight months into a massive operation to recapture the second city and have already taken back its whole eastern side and much of the west.

Trending

Share this story on

46 Shares
ALSO READ'Your Time Will Come': ISIS Video Threatens Attacks In Saudi Arabia
Iraw bomb blastMusayyibISIS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................