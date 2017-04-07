Stockholm Terror Attack Took Place Metres Away From Indian Embassy: 10 Points

Stockholm Truck Attack: The incident occurred at corner of a department store.
Stockholm, Sweden: Three people have been reportedly killed in a terror attack in Swedish capital Stockholm this evening. A truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store, just metres away from the Indian embassy. One person has been arrested in connection with the attack, Swedish PM Stefan Lofven said.
Following are the top 10 developments in this story:
Indian Embassy sources in Stockholm say all staff - local and Indian - appear to be safe.
"Saw 2 people lying on street, heard loud noises, saw three others injured, helicopters flying," Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monika Mohta told news agency ANI.
"India stands firmly with the people of Sweden in this hour of grief. " Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted condemning the attack.
The attack took place at the corner of the Ahlens department store and Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.
Thick smoke bellowing out could be seen, while video images showed an area blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon.Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm.
"Police received a call from SOS Alarm that a person in a vehicle has injured other people on Drottninggatan," police wrote on Twitter.
Swedish intelligence agency Sapo said it was a deliberate attack. "There are deaths, and many injured," Sapo spokeswoman Nina Odermalm Schei told AFP.
"I saw at least three dead, but probably more," Swedish radio reporter Martin Svenningsen said.
A Reuters witness saw a number of body-like forms covered by blankets at the scene of the incident.