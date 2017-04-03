St Petersburg Metro Explosions Live: Considering All Possible Causes, Including Terrorism, Says Vladimir Putin

St Petersburg Metro Explosions: FSB is investigating the incident and all stations are closed.



18:42 (IST) St Petersburg Metro Blast: 10 Killed, 50 Injured In Explosions





Video showed injured people lying bleeding on a platform, some being treated by emergency services. Others ran away from the platform amid clouds of smoke.

Two blasts took place around 5 pm, India time, at two St Petersburg metro stations in Russia on Monday, reported the state-owned Russia Today news. At least 10 people have been killed and over 50 have been injured, including children. High alerts have been issued in the Russian capital Moscow and other cities. All subway stations in St Petersburg have been closed down and evacuation operation in the metro stations have "almost been completed", according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. The committee added that the explosions took place between the stations of Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Square. The Russian Federal Security Service, or the FSB, is presently investigating the incident.Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the city of St Petersburg to attend a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Mr Putin spoke to heads of security, expressed condolences over the deaths and said that a terrorist angle has not been ruled out.