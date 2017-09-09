St Barts, St Martin Damage From Irma Estimated at 1.2 Billion Euros

St Barts, St Martin damage from hurricane Irma estimated at 1.2 billion euros says French insurer

World | | Updated: September 09, 2017 14:26 IST
St Barts, St Martin Damage From Irma Estimated at 1.2 Billion Euros

Aftermath of Hurricane Irma, debris lying around in St Martin

Paris:  Monster storm Irma has wreaked an estimated 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) worth of damage in the Caribbean territories of St Martin and St Barts, French state-owned reinsurer CCR said Saturday.

St Barts, St Martin damage from hurricane Irma estimated at 1.2 billion euros says French insurer "This amount covers damages to homes, vehicles and businesses" insured for natural disasters, CCR said in a statement.


