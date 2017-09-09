St Barts, St Martin Damage From Irma Estimated at 1.2 Billion Euros

Monster storm Irma has wreaked an estimated 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) worth of damage in the Caribbean territories of St Martin and St Barts, French state-owned reinsurer CCR said Saturday.St Barts, St Martin damage from hurricane Irma estimated at 1.2 billion euros says French insurer "This amount covers damages to homes, vehicles and businesses" insured for natural disasters, CCR said in a statement.