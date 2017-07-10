Spider-Man:Homecoming US Box Office: Tom Holland's Film Casts A Wide Web, Collects $117 Million Spider-Man: Homecoming has the third-largest opening so far this year, behind Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming Los Angeles: Highlights Spider-Man: Homecoming collected $117 million in three days Tom Holland's film got the third-largest opening so far this year Spider-Man: Homecoming has 93 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Spider-Man: Homecoming, Sony's newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Sony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty $175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed $250 million, according to website boxofficemojo.com.



This family-friendly version of Spider-Man - with a 93 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website - stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downy Jr as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films.



Last week's No. 1 film, Despicable Me 3, came in second at a respectable $34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported. In Universal's latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru -- and his twin brother Dru. Kristen Wiig voices Gru's wife Lucy and South Park co-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.



In third spot was Sony's heist thriller Baby Driver, with Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars) starring as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus - ringing in his ears - forcing him to play music on his iPod to concentrate when behind the wheel. It took in $12.7 million in its third week.



Fourth was Wonder Woman, at $10.1 million. The Warner Bros. superhero action film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the Amazonian goddess-princess.



And in fifth place was Transformers: The Last Knight from Paramount, with ticket sales of $6.3 million. The latest episode in that blockbuster series, heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins.



Rounding out the top 10 were:



Cars 3 ($5.6 million)

The House ($4.8 million)

The Big Sick ($3.6 million)

47 Meters Down ($2.8 million)

The Beguiled ($2.0 million)



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



, Sony's newest addition to the growing library of summertime superhero yarns, spun up an impressive opening in North American theaters this weekend, with ticket sales for the three-day weekend estimated at $117 million. That would give the film the third-largest opening so far this year, behindandSony, along with Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios, spent a hefty $175 million to make the film, but global sales have already surpassed $250 million, according to website boxofficemojo.com.This family-friendly version of- with a 93 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website - stars Tom Holland as a young Peter Parker, ably mentored by Robert Downy Jr as Iron Man as he takes on bad guy Vulture (Michael Keaton). Director Jon Watts had previously helmed lower-budget cop and horror films.Last week's No. 1 film,, came in second at a respectable $34 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported. In Universal's latest installment in the animated series, Steve Carell stars as the voice of bad guy-turned-protagonist Gru -- and his twin brother Dru. Kristen Wiig voices Gru's wife Lucy andco-creator Trey Parker is evil villain Balthazar Bratt.In third spot was Sony's heist thriller, with Ansel Elgort () starring as a gifted getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus - ringing in his ears - forcing him to play music on his iPod to concentrate when behind the wheel. It took in $12.7 million in its third week.Fourth was, at $10.1 million. The Warner Bros. superhero action film stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the Amazonian goddess-princess.And in fifth place wasfrom Paramount, with ticket sales of $6.3 million. The latest episode in that blockbuster series, heavy on visual effects, features actors Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Anthony Hopkins.($5.6 million)($4.8 million)($3.6 million)($2.8 million)($2.0 million)