World | | Updated: September 08, 2017 21:45 IST
Spectacular Northern Light Display Illuminates Finnish Sky

A strong geomagnetic storm was behind this week's particularly stunning show.

Green, purple, pink and yellow lights danced across the sky in striking aurora displays over northern Finland early on Friday.

Travel magazine 'All About Lapland' posted a video on social media of the impressive light show seen from Pallas, in the Muonio region, adding it had rarely seen anything on this scale.

The Northern Lights are a result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the Earth's atmosphere. A strong geomagnetic storm was behind this week's particularly stunning show.

Known as aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights, in the northern hemisphere, they go by aurora australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.

 
