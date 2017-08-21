Spanish Police Say Driver Of Barcelona Rampage Van Identified

Catalonia's regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub", despite the police not naming the van driver through their Twitter announcement.

World | | Updated: August 21, 2017
Catalonia Police said that they had identified the van driver, but did not name him (File)

Spanish police said Monday that they had identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.

Police in Catalonia announced the identification on Twitter, without giving his name.

But Catalonia's regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub".

The 22-year-old Moroccan remains at large, and police said Sunday that they did not know if he was still in Spain.

"We don't know where he is," regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said Sunday.

