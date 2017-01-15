SpaceX Launches, Lands First Falcon 9 Rocket Since September Blast

SpaceX blasted off its Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, marking its first return to flight since a costly and complicated launchpad explosion in September."Liftoff of the Falcon 9," a SpaceX commentator said as the tall white rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9:54 am (1754 GMT), carrying a payload of 10 satellites for Iridium, a mobile and data communications company.The satellites are the first in a series of launches planned to upgrade Iridium's global communications network.The $3 billion project aims to send 81 satellites to low-Earth orbit in coming months.Following launch, SpaceX landed the tall portion of the rocket, known as the first stage, on a platform in the Pacific Ocean.The platform, or droneship, was labeled "Just Read the Instructions."Cheers erupted at SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, as a live video showed the rocket touch down successfully, and remain upright."This is fantastic," a SpaceX spokeswoman said.