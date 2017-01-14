Collapse
SpaceX 2015 Accident Cost It Hundreds Of Millions: Report

World | | Updated: January 14, 2017 05:38 IST
An unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket explodes after lift-off from Cape Canaveral.

CAPE CANAVERAL:  Elon Musk's SpaceX lost more than a quarter of a billion dollars in 2015 after a botched cargo run to the International Space Station and the subsequent grounding of its Falcon 9 rocket fleet, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The accident derailed SpaceX's expectations of $1.8 billion in launch revenue in 2016, an analysis of the privately held firm's financial documents showed, according to the Journal, which said it had obtained the documents.

SpaceX declined to comment on the Journal's report.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said the company "is in a financially strong position" with more than $1 billion in cash reserves and no debt.

SpaceX, owned and operated by Musk, who also is chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc, is aiming to return to flight on Saturday following a second Falcon 9 accident on September 1.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

