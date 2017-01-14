SpaceX 2015 Accident Cost It Hundreds Of Millions: Report

The accident derailed SpaceX's expectations of $1.8 billion in launch revenue in 2016, an analysis of the privately held firm's financial documents showed, according to the Journal, which said it had obtained the documents.
SpaceX declined to comment on the Journal's report.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, SpaceX Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said the company "is in a financially strong position" with more than $1 billion in cash reserves and no debt.
SpaceX, owned and operated by Musk, who also is chief executive of Tesla Motors Inc, is aiming to return to flight on Saturday following a second Falcon 9 accident on September 1.
