South Asian-Origin Chef Arrested For Throwing Chilli Powder In Diner's Face

A Bangladeshi-origin head chef of a curry restaurant in the UK, who threw a "large" bowl of chilli powder in the eyes of a diner for complaining about the food served, has been arrested for assault. Kamrul Islam, in-charge of food at the 'Prince of Bengal' curry house in Rhondda valley of south Wales, has admitted to throwing chilli powder in an act of self-defence."It was self-defence and that is why I did what I did. It was all seen on our CCTV and I'm happy for the police to see it. I was defending myself," the chef told Wales Online. Mr Islam was arrested at his restaurant and bailed until the end of the month.South Wales Police confirmed they were investigating the January 21 incident. "A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been bailed until January 31, pending further inquiries," a spokesperson said.The diner, David Evans, had to be taken to hospital from the restaurant. He had been out for dinner with his wife Michelle when they were asked by a waiter if they were enjoying their food.The couple said they told the waiter their meal was "tough and rubbery" and he passed the complaint onto the head chef."The chef came to the door with a large bowl of chilli powder which he threw at David's face. He instantly thought he had been blinded and didn't know what he'd thrown at him, he was shaking in shock, hanging on to the counter being sick thinking he was going to go blind," Ms Michelle said."The chilli had even burnt the skin on David's hands and chest where the chilli had fallen down his shirt," she added.Her husband is now reportedly having specialist check-ups and is taking steroid eye drops to suppress his body's severe reaction to the chilli powder."Chilli will burn but it is not life-threatening. I've been running this restaurant here for 18 years and I've never had to do anything like this. I'm very upset by it all," said Kamrul Islam.