Sky Is Limit For India-US Relations: US State Department

The Obama administration has strengthened the US' relationship with India in the last eight years, the State Department has said, exuding confidence that ties would continue to chart the same trajectory under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump."I think in terms of where that relationship goes, the sky's the limit, both economically, security," State Department Deputy Spokesman Mark Toner said."I think the new administration was clearly recognising - you've even seen some comments from the President-elect - of the importance that India plays not just in the region but in the global mix," he said referring to the comments made by Mr Trump at an event in New Jersey some two weeks before the November 8 presidential election."As I said, it's resource-rich. It's playing an outsized role in global issues. So I think we're going to continue to work hard to strengthen that relationship going forward, no matter who's president," Mr Toner said.US-India relations have been strengthened throughout these past eight years of the Obama administration, he said."It's obviously a core relationship for the United States,"Mr Toner said as he praised the role of US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Nisha Desai Biswal, for playing an important part in building this relationship."He's (Mr Verma) a very good man and a very good ambassador. I can't think of anyone who could do a better job at strengthening that bilateral relationship," Mr Toner said.