Singapore Celebrates International Day Of Yoga

Around 8,000 yoga enthusiasts across Singapore were today joined by Singaporean leaders, envoys of Cambodia and Israel to celebrate the third International Day of Yoga in the city-state.Addressing the participants on the benefits of the yoga, Parliamentarian Gan Thiam Poh, as Guest of Honour, said it is becoming more and more popular in the city-state."Yoga is a very good sport and is popular among Singaporeans all age groups," said Gan, pointing out that Yoga's popularity was growing in Singapore.The UN International Day of Yoga is held on June 21 every year but it was celebrated today in Singapore.Singapore's Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam also joined the yoga event this morning at his constituency of Nee Soon, said the Indian High Commission.Cambodian and Israeli Ambassadors Ngoun Sokveng and Yael Rubinstein joined Indian High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf in the hour-long exercise at the National Stadium pavilion which went through a cool breeze after a thunderous Sunday morning rain.Both Gan and Ashraf launched journalist Kavita Chandran's Book 'The Head That Won't Stand: A Woman's Journey of Letting Go With Yoga' at the event.Eighty-five yoga sessions were held this morning at 70 centres across Singapore, with some 8,000 participants.The events were held across the country with the support of local volunteer groups.