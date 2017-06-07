Shooting At Iran Parliament, Khomeini Shrine, Several Injured: Report

An armed man burst into the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini today and shot several people, state media reported.

World | | Updated: June 07, 2017 12:34 IST
Shooting incident inside Iran Parliament, some injured, say reports (file photo)

Tehran:  At least one gunman opened fire inside the Iranian parliament on Wednesday, wounding several people, state media reported.

There were mixed reports, with some local news agencies reporting there was a single shooter inside the Tehran parliamentary complex and others saying there were three men armed with rifles and a pistol. News agencies ISNA and Fars said three people had been shot, including at least one security guard. 

Meanwhile, an armed man burst into the mausoleum of Iranian revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini today and shot several people, state media reported.


