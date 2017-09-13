Shooting At High School In Washington's Spokane, Multiple Injuries: Reports

A high school at Spokane in Washington is under lockdown after multiple injuries was reported.
Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been dispatched to high school.
Spokane Public Schools on Twitter said due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all schools "are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure."
"At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school," tweeted one of the student who said at least four shots were fired.
The Spokane Sheriff office is "going room 2 room, floor by floor" in the school. They further tweeted asking people to avoid the area.
There have been 142 school shootings in the United States since 2013, according to a study by Everytown for Gun Safety
More details awaited.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
