Shooting At High School In Washington's Spokane, Multiple Injuries: Reports

A high school at Spokane in Washington is under lockdown after multiple injuries was reported.Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter have been dispatched to high school.Spokane Public Schools on Twitter said due to a reported shooting near Freeman High School, all schools "are in full lockdown as a precautionary measure.""At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school," tweeted one of the student who said at least four shots were fired.The Spokane Sheriff office is "going room 2 room, floor by floor" in the school. They further tweeted asking people to avoid the area.There have been 142 school shootings in the United States since 2013, according to a study by Everytown for Gun SafetyMore details awaited.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

