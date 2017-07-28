'She Wouldn't Stop Laughing At Me' Says Man Who Killed His Wife On A Cruise

According to court documents filed Wednesday, personnel of the Emerald Princess went into a cabin occupied by Kenneth Manzanares, 39, and his wife Kristy, and found her dead, covered in blood from a head wound.

World | | Updated: July 28, 2017 12:34 IST
Kristy Manzanares' body was discovered in her cabin on an Alaska cruise, covered in blood

Los Angeles:  An American has been charged with murdering his wife during a cruise in Alaska because she wouldn't stop laughing at him, US authorities said Thursday.

Before the arrival of security agents, witnesses had gone into the couple's room and seen blood on Manzanares's hands and clothes.

When one of the witnesses asked him what had happened, Manzanares responded: "She would not stop laughing at me," according to the affidavit.

During a search by FBI agents, the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly said: "My life is over."

