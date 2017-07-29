Shahid Khaqan Abbasi To Be Pak's Interim PM Til Nawaz Sharif's Brother Takes Over Shahbaz's ascension to the Prime Minister's office was considered to be a foregone conclusion, as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to hold a hefty majority in Parliament and can independently vote him into office.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will take over as interim PM till Shahbaz Sharif is elected to Pak Parliament Islamabad: Pakistan's ruling PML-N party will appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim prime minister to replace Nawaz Sharif, sources told NDTV.



Mr Abbasi, who was the petroleum minister, has been chosen to take over as interim prime minister till



Mr Abbasi will hold the office of PM of Pakistan for an interim period of 45 days to make way for the election of Shahbaz Sharif to the National Assembly ahead of him being elected as prime minister.



The PML-N enjoys a majority in the parliament and so Shahbaz's ascension is expected to be smooth. But since Shahbaz Sharif is also the CM of Punjab he will have to step down eventually and forego his seat in the Punjab Assembly of Pakistan.



Other contenders for the post included Rana Tanveer, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique. Sources say Mr Abbasi was chosen over Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, who was a strong contender for the post.



The Supreme Court yesterday disqualified 67-year-old



Pakistan's ruling PML-N party will appoint Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim prime minister to replace Nawaz Sharif, sources told NDTV.Mr Abbasi, who was the petroleum minister, has been chosen to take over as interim prime minister till Nawaz Sharif's brother, Shahbaz , is elected to parliament. Shahbaz Sharif, 65, who is the Punjab Chief Minister and brother of Nawaz Sharif will have to contest a parliamentary seat and become eligible to take over.Mr Abbasi will hold the office of PM of Pakistan for an interim period of 45 days to make way for the election of Shahbaz Sharif to the National Assembly ahead of him being elected as prime minister.The PML-N enjoys a majority in the parliament and so Shahbaz's ascension is expected to be smooth. But since Shahbaz Sharif is also the CM of Punjab he will have to step down eventually and forego his seat in the Punjab Assembly of Pakistan.Other contenders for the post included Rana Tanveer, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique. Sources say Mr Abbasi was chosen over Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, who was a strong contender for the post.The Supreme Court yesterday disqualified 67-year-old Nawaz Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal, forcing the embattled leader out of office.