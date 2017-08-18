Seven Injured In Second Spain Car Rampage: Authorities

Police shot four of the attackers dead and injured another one, saying they were "working on the hypothesis that the terrorists shot dead in Cambrils could be linked to what happened in Barcelona."

13 people died and 50 were left injured after a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona (AFP)

Barcelona:  Six civilians and one police officer were hurt when a car drove into people in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils early Friday, the regional government said, just hours after a similar deadly attack in nearby Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

