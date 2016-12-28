Collapse
Expand

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

World | | Updated: December 28, 2016 17:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

Russia says search teams recovered another flight recorder from military plane that crashed in Black Sea

Moscow:  The Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.

The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Wednesday. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash's cause.

The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year's concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

The Defense Ministry says 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPic Of Six Friends Hanging Out Has People Baffled. Notice The Problem?
Russian Plane CrashRussian Plane crash black boxTU 154TU 154 aircraft

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................