Budget
Collapse
Expand

Second Explosion Heard In Another Upscale Neighbourhood In Pakistan's Lahore

World | | Updated: February 23, 2017 14:00 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Second Explosion Heard In Another Upscale Neighbourhood In Pakistan's Lahore

There was a second explosion in the Gulberg area, reports suggest (Representational)

Lahore:  A powerful explosion hit near a second upscale market in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, a government official said, the latest in a new surge of violence across the country.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A second explosion in Lahore's Gulberg area came hours after a blast at another upscale market killed at least five people and wounded 21.

"Initial reports are of an explosion in the Gulberg area," a Punjab government official told Reuters, requesting anonymity until authorities had more details.

He said the explosion occurred on a main boulevard lined with shopping plazas and restaurants.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. The worst of the attacks was at a Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province that killed 90 people this month.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READBMC Election Result Shiv Sena Still On Top In Mumbai, But Its Devendra Fadnavis' Day - Top 10
Pakistan bomb blastsecond explosionlahore market blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleIndia Vs AustraliaExoplanet Discovery

................................ Advertisement ................................