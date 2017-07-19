Saudi Police Arrest Woman For Wearing Skirt, Crop Top In Video

Home to Islam's holy cities of Mecca and Medina, the kingdom cleaves to a strict interpretation of Islam and requires Saudi women to wear conservative dress and bans them from driving.

World | | Updated: July 19, 2017 10:39 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Police Arrest Woman For Wearing Skirt, Crop Top In Video

A Saudi woman has been arrested for a video which shows her wearing a skirt and crop top.

Dubai:  A Saudi woman has been arrested for a video that was widely shared online which showed her strolling along an empty street wearing a skirt and crop top, Saudi state TV channel Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.

The clip had incensed some social media users in the conservative Muslim kingdom who vented their anger using the hashtag "Model Khulood must be tried" -- a reference to what they said was the woman's Snapchat name.

Many of those critics shared images of the video with her bare legs and midriff blurred out or painted over.

In the video, the unidentified woman walks alone through a street flanked by mudbrick walls, in what users identified as Ushaiqir, a heritage village and day-trip destination outside the capital Riyadh.

"Riyadh police have detained the woman who appeared in indecent clothing in Ushaiqir and referred her to the public prosecutor," Ekhbariya said on its official Twitter account, including the popular hashtag.

Home to Islam's holy cities of Mecca and Medina, the kingdom cleaves to a strict interpretation of Islam and requires Saudi women to wear conservative dress and bans them from driving.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Catherine Evans)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READAs 9 Judges Hear Aadhaar Case, Centre's View on Right to Privacy Slammed
woman arrestedskirt and crop topsaudi arabia arrestmodel khulood

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................