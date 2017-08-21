Saudi Mecca Hotel Evacuated After Fire

Civil defence spokesman Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of a hotel in the Azaziyah district of Mecca.

World | | Updated: August 21, 2017 18:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Mecca Hotel Evacuated After Fire

A hotel in Mecca was evacuated after a fire broke out. No casualties were reported. (Representational)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:  A hotel in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, where two million Muslims will perform the annual hajj pilgrimage, was evacuated Monday after a fire broke out, the civil defence service said. 

Civil defence spokesman Nayef al-Sharif said no casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of a hotel in the Azaziyah district of Mecca. 

All 600 residents, most of whom had come from Turkey and Yemen for the hajj pilgrimage, were evacuated and have since returned to the hotel, Sharif said. 

The hajj draws Muslims from around the world to the western Saudi Arabian city of Mecca, birthplace of the Prophet Mohammed and the most revered site in Islam. 

The pilgrimage, a pillar of Islam that capable Muslims must perform at least once, will take place in the first week of September.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READNitish Kumar's Latest Move To Outwit Estranged Partner Sharad Yadav
Mecca hotel fireHajj PilgrimageHotel fire in Mecca

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiRedmi Note 5A

................................ Advertisement ................................