As He Waits For Talks With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Plays Piano

Russian President Vladimir Putin churned out some old Soviet-era tunes on the Piano as he waited for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

World | | Updated: May 14, 2017 19:39 IST
10 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
As He Waits For Talks With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Plays Piano

The multi-faceted Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed his musical talent despite his macho image

Beijing:  Russian President Vladimir Putin played piano while awaiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping for bilateral talks in Beijing on Sunday.

Putin spoke earlier on Sunday at a summit on China's new Silk Road plan. He later arrived at state Diaoyutai residence for talks with Xi and other leaders.

While waiting for his bilateral talk with Xi to begin, Putin played several chords. According to TASS news agency and state Russian television, Putin played passages from Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg.


The 64-year-old former KGB spy has demonstrated his skills on the piano in the past although he has mostly cultivated a macho image. That included riding a horse in Siberia, piloting firefighting planes and diving in submersible into the depths of Lake Baikal and Black Sea off Crimea coast.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


Trending

Share this story on

10 Shares
ALSO READMother's Day 2017: 10 Inspirational Quotes To Share With Your Mom
Vladimir Putin PianoVladimir PutinVladimir Putin Xi JinpingRussia-China ties

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Amazon SaleMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3

................................ Advertisement ................................