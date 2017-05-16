Russia's Response To Donald Trump Leak Reports: Don't Read US Newspapers

Russia have rubbished reports of intelligence leak by Donald Trump to Russia.

World | | Updated: May 16, 2017 19:44 IST
Russia's Response To Donald Trump Leak Reports: Don't Read US Newspapers

Russia took digs at US newspapers while refuting claims of Trump leaking intelligence (Representational)

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Tuesday advised that people don't read American newspapers, in response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian officials.

The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said she had received dozens of messages asking about the reports, which have been denied by the White House.

"Guys, have you been reading American newspapers again?" she wrote on her Facebook page. "You shouldn't read them. You can put them to various uses, but you shouldn't read them. Lately it's become not only harmful, but dangerous too."

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

