Russian Flights To Egypt Will Resume Soon, Vladimir Putin Tells Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

World | | Updated: December 29, 2016 20:31 IST
Flights to Egypt from Russia were suspended after Russian plane crashed into Egypt in October 2015.

Russian flights to Egypt will resume soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call, Sisi's office said on Thursday.

Flights to Egypt from Russia were suspended after a Russian plane crashed into the Sinai desert in October 2015. ISIS said it brought down the plane with a bomb smuggled inside a fizzy drink can.

"President Putin affirmed Russia's intention to resume regular flights between Moscow and Cairo in the very near future," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

No date was given for flights to resume.

The Airbus A321, operated by Metrojet, had been returning Russian holiday makers from the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm al-Sheikh to St Petersburg. The crash killed all 224 on board.

Russia and Western governments said a bomb had brought the plane down and Sisi later said the cause was terrorism. Investigators have yet to confirm this.

Britain suspended flights to Sharm al-Sheikh as a result, and Russia suspended all flights to and from Egypt, devastating Egyptian tourism, a lifeline of an already battered economy.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Giles Elgood and Louise Ireland)
© Thomson Reuters 2016


