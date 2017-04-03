Twin Explosions In St Petersburg Kill 10, President Putin Says Terror Angle Probed: 5 Facts

St Petersburg explosions: 10 people died, 50 were injured in twin blasts on the subway.

At least 10 people have died and 50 were injured in twin blasts in Russia's St Petersburg. The blasts had taken place at two metro stations. Russian news channel Russia Today reported that President Vladimir Putin said all possible causes for the explosion in the St. Petersburg Metro are being considered, including those linked to terrorism. Mr Putin had come to St Petersburg today for a meeting. Bomb squads and rescuers are responding to the emergency, reported Russian news agencies.
Here are the five latest developments in this story:
  1. Quoting the National Anti-terrorism Committee, Russia Today reported that the explosion took place as the train was travelling between the stations Tekhnologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad.
  2. The police also suspect that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device or IED.
  3. There were reports that seven subway stations have been closed after the explosion.
  4. Website Life News showed graphic images of smashed train doors and injured people on the platform of the station.
  5. News agency RIA Novosti blasts reported that it appeared that the blasts had taken place at two metro stations.

