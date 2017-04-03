Twin Explosions In St Petersburg Kill 10, President Putin Says Terror Angle Probed: 5 Facts

St Petersburg explosions: 10 people died, 50 were injured in twin blasts on the subway.

At least 10 people have died and 50 were injured in twin blasts in Russia's St Petersburg. The blasts had taken place at two metro stations. Russian news channel Russia Today reported that President Vladimir Putin said all possible causes for the explosion in the St. Petersburg Metro are being considered, including those linked to terrorism. Mr Putin had come to St Petersburg today for a meeting. Bomb squads and rescuers are responding to the emergency, reported Russian news agencies.