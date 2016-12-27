Collapse
Expand

Russia Grounds All TU-154 Planes After Black Sea Jet Crash: Report

World | | Updated: December 27, 2016 12:58 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Russia Grounds All TU-154 Planes After Black Sea Jet Crash: Report

Russia has grounded all Tu-154 planes until it understands why one of them planes crashed into Black Sea

Moscow:  Russia has grounded all Tupolev-154 planes until it understands why one of the ageing Soviet planes crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday.

Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry earlier on Tuesday as saying that authorities had found one of the downed plane's flight recorders.
© Thomson Reuters 2016


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READTrump Calls UN 'Just A Club For People' To 'Have A Good Time'
TU 154 crashRussian Plane CrashRussian Plane crash black box

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreGoogle Smartwatch 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................