Russia Grounds All TU-154 Planes After Black Sea Jet Crash: Report

Russia has grounded all Tu-154 planes until it understands why one of them planes crashed into Black Sea
Moscow:
Russia has grounded all Tupolev-154 planes until it understands why one of the ageing Soviet planes crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 on board, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday.
Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry earlier on Tuesday as saying that authorities had found one of the downed plane's flight recorders.
