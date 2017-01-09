Russia 'Fully Committed' To Strengthening Ties With India: Russian Deputy PM

Amid unease in the Indian establishment over Pakistan warming up to Russia, Moscow today conveyed to India it is "fully committed" to further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders discussed strategic issues and continued progress in the civil nuclear energy sector.The Russian Deputy Prime Minister is leading an over 60-member delegation to the four-day 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit beginning in Gandhi Nagar tomorrow."Rogozin observed that the bilateral India-Russia Summit and the BRICS meeting in Goa were very successful and the Russian leadership was fully committed to further strengthening the strategic partnership with India," official sources said.The meeting between PM Modi and Mr Rogozin took place amid greater global focus on Russia, particularly after US President-elect Donald Trump indicated that US' ties with Russia may see a transformation.There has been unease among some quarters in New Delhi over Pakistan's efforts to have closer ties with Russia."Discussions covered various areas of the India-Russia strategic partnership. This included the Rosneft's investment in the Vadinar refinery, cooperation in the automobile sector, discussions on cooperation between Astrakhan region and its sister state of Gujarat," the sources said.They said PM Modi obsevered that the 70-year-old bilateral relationship was on an upward trajectory, aided by his frequent meetings with President Vladimir Putin.Mr Rogozin reiterated President Putin's invitation to PM Modi to visit Russia later this year which the PM accepted, they said.In the meeting, PM Modi offered condolences on the dastardly killing of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey and loss of lives in the recent air crash of a Russian airliner.The Russian Deputy Prime Minister conveyed special greetings of President Putin and Prime Minister Dimitri Medvedev to PM Modi.The meeting also discussed proposed visit of the Russian Industry Minister to Delhi in March."The Prime Minister welcomed increasing Russian investment in various states of India. Specifically in the context of Gujarat, he said India and Russia should strengthen cooperation in the areas of diamond cutting and polishing, dairy production, and the automobile sector," the sources said.