Rose Day 2017: The Significance Of Different Colours

Rose day is celebrated every year on 7th of February. It is the first day of the Valentine week which ends with Valentine Day, celebrated on Feburary 14. Rose Day is celebrated not only by youths, but also interested people of all age groups. Rose Day is celebrated all over the world. On the day, lovers gift a red rose to their loved ones in order to express their love. However, roses come in different colours and each rose signify a different purpose.A person need not gift rose to only their lovers. Each colour of a rose represent different mood.are given to express love.are the indication of friendship.are the indication of peace and cleanliness.suggest happiness.are the indication of appreciation.are the indication of first sight love."A single rose can be my garden... a single friend, my world." - Leo Buscaglia"I once had a rose named after me and I was very flattered. But I was not pleased to read the description in the catalogue: no good in a bed, but fine up against a wall." - Eleanor Roosevelt"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." - William Shakespeare"Ever since the beginning of rock and roll, there's been an Axl RoseAnd it's just boring. It's totally boring to me." - Kurt Cobain"But friendship is the breathing rose, with sweets in every fold." - Oliver Wendell Holmes