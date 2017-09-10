Rohingya Militants Declare Month-Long Ceasefire, Release Statement On Twitter

"The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) hereby declares a temporary cessation of offensive military operations," it said in a statement on its Twitter handle.

World | | Updated: September 10, 2017 10:17 IST
134 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rohingya Militants Declare Month-Long Ceasefire, Release Statement On Twitter

Nearly 300,000 of the Rohingya Muslims flee to Bangladesh. (AFP File)

Yangon, Myanmar:  Rohingya militants, whose August 25 raids in Myanmar's Rakhine State sparked an army crackdown that has seen nearly 300,000 of the Muslim minority flee to Bangladesh, on Sunday declared a unilateral one-month ceasefire.

"The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) hereby declares a temporary cessation of offensive military operations," it said in a statement on its Twitter handle @ARSA_Official, adding it was to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the battered region.
  

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

134 Shares
ALSO READ19-Year-Old Son Of Ousted Fox News Host Is Found Dead
Arakan Rohingya Salvation ArmyRohingya militants

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................