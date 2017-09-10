Rohingya Militants Declare Month-Long Ceasefire, Release Statement On Twitter

"The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) hereby declares a temporary cessation of offensive military operations," it said in a statement on its Twitter handle @ARSA_Official, adding it was to allow for humanitarian aid to reach the battered region.
IMPORTANT: PRESS RELEASE— ARSA_The Army (@ARSA_Official) September 9, 2017
(10th Sept, 2017)#ARSA hereby declares a ceasefire from offensive military operations for one month from today. pic.twitter.com/DHBjQqnyIo
