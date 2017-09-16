Revenge Taken In The Name Of Accountability: Nawaz Sharif's Daughter

Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's outspoken daughter Maryam on Friday described as "unjust" the Supreme Court's rejection of her father's review petitions against his disqualification.The Supreme Court dismissed the review petitions filed by Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the top court's Panama Papers judgement of July 28.The top court had disqualified Sharif and ordered the filing of corruption references against Sharif, his children - Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz - son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, and incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.With the rejection of the petitions, Sharif has exhausted all legal options to challenge his disqualification, jeopardising his chances to stage a political comeback.Reacting to Friday's ruling, 43-year-old Maryam, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said revenge was taken in the name of accountability.While addressing a women convention, she reiterated her earlier claims that Sharif was disqualified because he did not take income from his son."Do you accept this unjust verdict?" she asked her supporters, adding "If you are against the verdict then vote for lion on September 17.""Support Nawaz, support progress," she said to PML-N workers, Geo TV reported.Maryam is handling the Lahore election campaign while her mother and PML-N candidate for the by-poll, Kulsoom Nawaz, undergoes treatment for throat cancer in London.The by-election on the seat left vacant after Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court, will be held on September 17.A total of 44 candidates will contest the by-poll in Lahore, a stronghold of the Sharifs.