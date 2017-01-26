Republic Day 2017: Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Tri-Colour

In an extraordinary gesture of warmth and friendship, UAE has lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai and several other important buildings in Abu Dhabi in Indian flag colors. The world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, was light up in tri-colours - saffron, white and green to mark the 68th Republic Day of India."Tonight we celebrate India's 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India," the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa tweeted in both English and Arabic languages.Coming on the eve of India's Republic Day and coinciding with the state visit of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the combination of lights and music drew rapturous applause from crowds of Indians, Emiratis and other visitors.Three times this evening, the musical fountains adjacent to the world's tallest building leapt to the strains of Jai Ho and Vande Mataram as a mile high electronic tricolor draped the Burj. Coming on the eve of India's Republic Day and coinciding with the state visit of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the combination of lights and music drew rapturous applause from crowds of Indians, Emiratis and other visitors.The same inspiring sequence will be repeated at 6.30, 7.30 and 8.30 pm tomorrow.(With inputs from PTI)