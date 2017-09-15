Reports Of Explosion On London Underground Train

The incident took place at the Parsons Green station, which has been closed. The fire, the British Transport police and the Scotland Yard have taken over the area and services on the line have been suspended.

An explosion was reported at London's Parsons Green underground station.

London:  An explosion on a London underground train left some passengers with facial burns, the UK media reported today. The explosion took place inside a bucket left on a District Line train during the morning rush hour, officials said.

Images showed a burning white bucket near the exit of a train. According to reports, passengers saw a fireball and ran in panic.

The incident took place at the Parsons Green station, which has now been closed. The fire department, the British Transport police and the Scotland Yard have taken over the area.

Services between Earls Court and Wimbledon have been suspended, the police said. The transport department tweeted that "London Buses, South Western and London Overground accepting tickets via any reasonable route".

Reporters at the scene were quoted as seeing people with facial burns, adding that they were 'really badly burned' and 'their hair was coming off'. The back of the train was filled with smoke.

"We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it," London's Metropolitan police tweeted.

