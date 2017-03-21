Report: U.S. To Ban Electronic Devices On Flights Arriving From Certain Countries

Highlights Ban on some US-bound passengers carrying electronic devices on flights Word of ban made public in tweet from officials at Royal Jordan Airlines US airlines won't be affected by ban, according to a US official

Passengers traveling to the U.S. from certain countries will no longer be allowed to carry their laptops, tablets and other portable electronic devices with them on their flights, according to new rules set to go into effect Tuesday.U.S. officials made no public announcement about the change and have declined to comment, but word of the ban was made public in a tweet from officials at Royal Jordanian Airlines on Monday. Two sources have confirmed to The Washington Post that new restrictions will be put into place.In the now deleted tweet, officials with the airline said that starting Mar. 21, passengers will no longer be able to bring certain portable electronic devices on board with them."Following instructions from certain concerned US departments, we kindly inform our dearest passengers departing to and arriving from the United States that carrying any electronic or electrical device on board the flight cabins is strictly prohibited," the tweet read. It noted that cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban.U.S. airlines however, will not be affected by the ban, according to a U.S. airline official briefed on the matter.State Department officials referred all inquires to the Transportation Security Administration. TSA officials referred all questions to the Department of Homeland Security, which said in an email that it would have no comment on the reports."We have no comment on potential security precautions, but will provide an update when appropriate," said DHS spokesman David Lapan in an email.A spokesman for the International Air Transport Association, which represents international carriers including Royal Jordanian, said they were not informed of the ban and were working to get additional information from U.S. authorities.