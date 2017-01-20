Rate US President Donald Trump's Inaugural Address Here

Sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump today vowed to stir "new national pride," bring jobs back to the United States, and "eradicate completely" Islamic terrorism. Trump, 70, pledged to empower America's "forgotten men and women." In his 16-minute address to the nation, Donald Trump said "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First". Mr Trump took office as one of the least popular new president over the last 40 years, a new Washington Post/ABC News poll said. While many celebrities and Democrat lawmakers warned that they would stay away from the inauguration ceremony, protests were planned in many cities of the US and abroad.