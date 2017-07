Quake Measuring 5.9 Strikes Off Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

A tremor attack struck off 120 km west of the city of Gorontalo at 1212 GMT (Representational)

A quake measuring 5.9 struck just off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island today, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.It was reported 120 km (75 miles) west of the city of Gorontalo at 1212 GMT.(Reporting by Andrew Heavens)