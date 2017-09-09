Qatar Ruler Phones Saudi Crown Prince About Starting Talks: Reports

The phone call by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, came after US President Donald Trump offered on Thursday to mediate in the crisis, saying he believed the dispute could be solved "fairly easily."

World | | Updated: September 09, 2017 05:38 IST
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June

Riyadh:  Qatar's ruler phoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to express interest in talks to resolve a three-month-old diplomatic crisis, Saudi state media said early Saturday.

The crown prince "welcomed this desire," the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, adding "details will be announced after Saudi Arabia reaches an agreement with UAE and Bahrain and Egypt", the Arab bloc that cut ties with Qatar in June. 

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on June 5 they had cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, accusing it of bankrolling Islamist extremist groups and of being too close to Iran.

They also shut down air, maritime and land links and imposed economic sanctions on Qatar.

The gas-rich emirate denied the claims and accused the four countries of attacking its sovereignty.

