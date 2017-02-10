Budget
Puppy Rescued By Firefighters From Tumble Dryer Vent In UK

World | | Updated: February 10, 2017 11:04 IST
A 12-week-old American bulldog-cross Staffordshire bull terrier was rescued by firefighters in US.

London:  Owner of a puppy in the UK had to summon firefighters after his pet's head got firmly wedged in a tumble dryer vent hole.

Dennis, a 12-week-old American bulldog-cross Staffordshire bull terrier may have been trying to get outside to play, his owner from Peterborough said.

He told firefighters the pup could see the garden through the hole in the kitchen wall and attempted to squeeze through - but his head got stuck.
 
puppy in the dryer

Despite his ordeal the puppy was unharmed.

Officers used a hammer and chisel to chip away at the wall to free Dennis, the BBC reported.

And after his rescue, Dennis got to say thanks and pose for a picture with the firefighters.

