Priyanka Chopra Tweets About Being Invited To Join The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a list of 774 invitations to new members to join the prestigious film body this year. Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, have been included in the list along with filmmakers Goutam Ghose and Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Priyanka Chopra, who is now an international star, has made to the Academy list for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch and Barfi!. Thanking the Academy for including her on the prestigious list, she tweeted, "Thank you @TheAcademy for inviting me and all these amazing women into the fold. It's good to see you've included some guys too." Priyanka has been a part of the Oscars twice.
A couple of weeks, Priyanka, 34, was ranked #1 on the chart of Top Actors list, displacing her Baywatch co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Priyanka Chopra's popularity index on social media was above many stars. She received 98% Twitter mentions, a Hollywood Reporter survey stated. In US, she's also popular for her role in television series Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parrish.
Meanwhile, Big B's Hollywood project The Great Gatsby and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has been recognised on the list while Aishwarya's Jodhaa Akbar and Devdas have been included. Deepika's Piku (co-starring Amitabh Bachchan) and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, her maiden Hollywood film, have been listed. Aamir's 3 Idiots and Lagaan are there. For Salman, it's Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan while Irrfan's Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire have been listed out.
However, any confirmation on the new members voting rights for the Oscars hasn't been announced officially.
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, all are popular for their superhero roles, have also been invited. Other actors who have made it to the list are Dwayne Johnson, Riz Ahmed, Terry Crews, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Donald Glover and Zoe Kravitz.