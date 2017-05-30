Priyanka Chopra Attends Baywatch Berlin Premiere, Meets David Hasselhoff

Highlights Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also in Berlin at the screening Priyanka wore a lovely Marc Jacobs dress to the Berlin event Baywatch will release in India on June 2

Priyanka Chopra is thoroughly enjoying the opportunitiesbrings her. The 34-year-old actress, who features as antagonist in, promoted the film in Berlin with her co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron and met David Hasselhoff, the original Mitch Buchannon (the protagonist of Nineties show). Priyanka's brother Siddharth and mother Madhu Chopra also attended thepromotional event which was followed by a special screening. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Marc Jacobs dress with lace and sequin detail. Her straight hair fell perfectly on her shoulders. Here are pictures from's Berlin screening and glimpses from backstage. Take a look: