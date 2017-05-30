Priyanka Chopra Attends Baywatch Berlin Premiere, Meets David Hasselhoff

Priyanka Chopra instagrammed pictures from Berlin of herself with her Baywatch co-stars. She also posted a picture of David Hasselhoff with her mother and brother

World | Written by | Updated: May 30, 2017 22:00 IST
Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of Baywatch in Berlin. (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also in Berlin at the screening
  2. Priyanka wore a lovely Marc Jacobs dress to the Berlin event
  3. Baywatch will release in India on June 2
Priyanka Chopra is thoroughly enjoying the opportunities Baywatch brings her. The 34-year-old actress, who features as antagonist in Baywatch, promoted the film in Berlin with her co-stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron and met David Hasselhoff, the original Mitch Buchannon (the protagonist of Nineties show Baywatch). Priyanka's brother Siddharth and mother Madhu Chopra also attended the Baywatch promotional event which was followed by a special screening. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Marc Jacobs dress with lace and sequin detail. Her straight hair fell perfectly on her shoulders. Here are pictures from Baywatch's Berlin screening and glimpses from backstage. Take a look:
 


