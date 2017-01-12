Collapse
Prince William Comforts 9-Year-Old, Speaks Of 'Anger' Over Diana's Death

World | | Updated: January 12, 2017 20:34 IST
Prince William was seen speaking to a nine-year-old girl, Aoife, about the loss of her father.

London:  Britain's Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago.

During a visit to the charity Child Bereavement UK in London on Wednesday, Prince William was seen speaking quietly to a nine-year-old girl, Aoife, about the loss of her father.

"Do you know what happened to me? You know I lost my mummy when I was very young, too. I was 15 and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well," he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lorna Ireland, a parent at the event, said the royal told her 12-year-old son that as a teenager, he was "very angry and found it very difficult to talk about" Diana's death.

"It was very personal and it was very special," she said of his comments.

William is a royal patron to the charity, which was also supported by Diana.

This year marks 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

The Diana Award, a charity, will remember her life with events including the launch of an international award for young people.

Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, will host an exhibition at the family's home and a fundraising event later in the year.

 

