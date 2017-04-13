Prepared To Take On North Korea Without China If Needed: Donald Trump

World | | Updated: April 13, 2017 04:12 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prepared To Take On North Korea Without China If Needed: Donald Trump

Donald Trump said US is prepared to tackle the crisis surrounding North Korea.

Washington:  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States is prepared to tackle the crisis surrounding North Korea without China if necessary.

The president made the comments at a joint news conference with visiting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping last week and spoke to him by phone on Wednesday night.

"President Xi wants to do the right thing. We had a very good bonding, I think we had a very good chemistry together,  I think he wants to help us with North Korea," Trump said.

"We talked trade, we talked a lot of things, and I said the way you're going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea, otherwise we're just going to go it alone, that'll be all right too, but going it alone means going with lots of other nations."
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READFine, Prove It: Election Commission Dares Hacking Of Vote Machines (EVMs)
Donald TrumpDonald Trump on North KoreaNorth KoreaChinaUnited States

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanIPL ScheduleIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................