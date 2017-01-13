Collapse
Possible To Clear ISIS Bastion In Iraq Before Summer: Francois Hollande

World | | Updated: January 13, 2017 08:50 IST
France was one of the first European countries to join the US-led coalition against ISIS.

Paris:  The international coalition and local forces fighting the ISIS terrorists could take back Mosul, the group's stronghold in Iraq before summer after making major advances in the city area, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"In Iraq, the coalition operation allowed to reconquest of a large part of the lost territory thanks to the help of Iraqi forces and Peshmergas," Xinhua quoted Hollande as saying.

"IS is retreating and the objective is to oust it from Mosul ... I think it's possible ... to liberate the city before summer," he added.

France was one of the first European countries to join the US-led coalition against ISIS. Its fighter jets have bombed the group in Iraq since 2014.

