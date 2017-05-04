Posing As Doctor On Shaadi.com, He Blackmailed Muslim Women: Report

A man living in England who posed as a doctor on a matchmaking site shaadi.com has been ordered to pay nearly 3,500 pounds to women who he blackmailed with intimate footage.
Highlights
- Cab driver posed as doctor on matchmaking site
- Targeted well-off Muslim women, took intimate pics
- Blackmailed them and has been arrested
Farhan Mirza, 38, was convicted and arrested in November for eight years by a court in England. The BBC reports that he has to "pay back £3,425 and he has 28 days to do so or faces an additional three months in jail."
Mr Mirza, who was in fact a taxi driver, allegedly wooed Muslim women who he felt were wealthy. His victims included, according to local reports, a doctor, a former news journalist and a psychology graduate.
He was described in court as "a sexual and financial predator".
He was found guilty of fraud, blackmail and voyeurism and earned over 8,000 pounds through extortion, half of which he has now been ordered to repay.