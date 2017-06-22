Police Officer Stabbed In Michigan Airport Attack

No passengers were harmed in the assault, according to the airport which was evacuated and remained closed until further notice.

World | | Updated: June 22, 2017 00:49 IST
The airport was evacuated and remained closed until further notice (Representational)

Chicago:  A suspect was in custody and was being questioned following the stabbing at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

"Based on the information that we have at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident," said the FBI, adding that it had "no specific, credible information that there is a threat to the Flint community."

The injured police officer, identified as Jeff Neville, was out of surgery and in stable condition, a Michigan State Police spokeswoman told AFP.

NBC News reported that the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times while shouting "Allahu Akbar" -- which means "God is greatest" in Arabic.

The FBI said authorities were "aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer."

"It is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism," it added.

"The FBI, with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack," the agency said.

NBC cited law enforcement officials as saying the suspect was from Quebec and has a Canadian passport.

