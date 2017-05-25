Police Close Off London's Westminster Bridge Over Unattended Vehicle

Officers initially blocked vehicles and pedestrians from the crossing, then let pedestrians through again soon after.

World | | Updated: May 25, 2017 23:42 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Police Close Off London's Westminster Bridge Over Unattended Vehicle

Britain is currently on its highest alert level of critical meaning (File photo)

LONDON:  British police sealed off Westminster Bridge in central London next to parliament on Thursday following reports of an unattended vehicle.

Officers initially blocked vehicles and pedestrians from the crossing, then let pedestrians through again soon after.

"Officers are in attendance," a police spokesman said.

Britain is currently on its highest alert level of critical meaning an attack by militants might be imminent following the suicide bomb attack in Manchester on Monday.

In March, a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

8 Shares
ALSO READAs Trump Flexes Nationalist Muscles, US Universities Feel Indian Concerns
Westminster BridgeBritish Police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendCBSE Results

................................ Advertisement ................................