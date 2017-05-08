PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Emmanuel Macron On Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron after he was declared winner in the French Presidential election runoff."I look forward to working closely with President-elect @EmmanuelMacron to further strengthen India-France ties," PM Modi tweeted."Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017," he added.British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump were among a few of the global leaders who congratulated Macron on his victory.Outgoing French President Francois Hollande also wished Macron on twitter: "All my wishes of success for our country.Hollande, who had backed Macron in the second round, later called his former economic adviser and economy minister to congratulate him on his win.European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated on Macron's election victory, saying he was happy that "the French have chosen European future."European Council President Donald Tusk also congratulated Macron, saying the French have chosen "liberty, equality, and fraternity."German chancellor's chief of staff Peter Altmaier said over Twitter Macron's success has sent a strong signal for "common values" and Franco-German ties.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hillary Clinton also congratulated Macron on twitter.