Washington: US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday as the leaders met for the first time. PM Modi, who is in US on the second leg of his three-nation visit, held one-on-one talks with the 71-year-old Trump at the Oval Office and later held delegation talks. Both of them then delivered a joint statement, where Trump said "I pledged that if elected, India would have a true friend in the White House. And that is now exactly what you have -- a true friend." However, the leaders did not take any questions from the reporters as was scheduled.