Pentagon Reiterates Anti-Missile Capabilities After North Korea Launch

The United States and its regional allies are capable of shooting down any missile from North Korea, the Pentagon stressed Monday after Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile test.The missile was launched Sunday near the western city of Kusong and flew east about 500 kilometers (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defense ministry has said.North Korea is "very open and transparent about their desire to build this capability, and we are open about our ability to defeat it," Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said.Davis said the missile was fired from a "road-mobile" launcher, which makes it easier for North Korea to conduct a launch with little notice.The launch was seen as a test of the response from President Donald Trump, who during the presidential campaign suggested a shake-up of longstanding regional defense doctrine, though since his election he has said the United States stands "100 percent" behind Japan."Our commitment to the defense of our allies, especially the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats is ironclad," Davis said."We are capable of defending against a North Korean ballistic missile attack and will take all necessary measures to deter and defeat threats to us and our allies."Davis said the United States, Japan and South Korea have an "integrated system" at their disposal.